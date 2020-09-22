Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the 2020 Combined Engineering Services (Main) Examination admit card on September 22. Along with it, the Commission also released the timetable for the exam. The information can be accessed on the official website, upsc.gov.in.

The Combined Engineering Services Main) Examination is scheduled to be conducted on October 18 for candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination. The Main exam has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

Here is the direct link to access the admit card.

The ESE or Engineering Services exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 18. Here is the detailed schedule for the exam.

Paper I - CIVIL, MECHANICAL, ELECTRICAL, ELECTRONICS & TELECOM. ENGG.{SPECIFIC PAPER (PAPER-I)} - 9.30 am to 12.00 noon

Paper II - CIVIL, MECHANICAL, ELECTRICAL, ELECTRONICS & TELECOM. ENGG.{SPECIFIC PAPER II) - 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm

Here is the direct link to access the exam schedule on the official website.