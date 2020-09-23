Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (MAHCET) has released the examination calendar for various exams which had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 situation. Apart from this, the MHT CET 2020 exam admit card is also expected to be issued soon. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from October 1 to October 20.

The MAH M.P.Ed CET 2020 will be conducted on October 3 and the field test from October 4 to October 7, MAH M.Ed CET 2020 on October 3, MAH B.Ed/M.Ed CET 2020 on October 10, MAH LLB 5 years CET on October 11, MAH B.P.Ed CET 2020 on October 11 and field test from October 12 to 16, MAH BA/BSc B.Ed Integrated CET on October 11.

The entire schedule can be accessed on this direct link.

The MHT CET exam for the PCB group will be conducted October 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9 whereas the exam for PCM group will be conducted on October 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 19, and 20. The admit card will be released on the official website, mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in. The detailed schedule can be accessed here.

More than 5.3 lakh candidates have registered to appear for the MHT CET 2020 examination. For the Physics-Chemistry-Biology (PCB) group, around 2.8 lakh students have registered and for the Physics-Chemistry-Mathematics (PCM) group 2.5 lakh students have registered.