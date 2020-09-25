Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) and Kakatiya University have released the TS ICET 2020 hall ticket today, September 25. All the candidates can download the ICET 2020 hall ticket from the official website, icet.tsche.ac.in.

TS ICET 2020 exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 30 and October 1. The candidates should go through hall ticket carefully for exact details on date, time, and venue of the exam. The hall ticket will also have COVID-19 precaution instructions which candidates must follow during and before the exam.

Here is the direct link to check the TS ICET 2020 result.

TS ICET or Integrated Common Entrance Exam is conducted for admissions for admission into M.B.A. and M.C.A. courses of all the Universities in Telangana State and their affiliated college. The exam is being conducted by Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of TSCHE.

How to download TS ICET hall ticket: