JEECUP has released the UP Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE(P)-2020) answer keys for the exam conducted on September 12. All the candidates who had participated in the UPJEE 2020 examination on September 12 can download the answer keys from the official website, jeecup.nic.in.

Candidates can raise objections against the answers on the answer keys before September 26 (4.00 pm) on the official website. The answer key objection deadline originally was September 25 but has been extended by a day.

Here is the direct link to check the JEECUP 2020 answer keys.

The answer keys for the exam conducted on September 15 will be released soon. JEECUP 2020 exam was conducted on September 12 and September 15. The Group A, Group E1 and E2 exams were conducted on September 12.

JEECUP examination for admissions to Diploma/Post Diploma/ Post Graduate Diploma in Engineering, Technology and Management Programs in Polytechnic Institutions affiliated to Board of Technical Education UP.

How to download the JEECUP UPJEE answer keys: