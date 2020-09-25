Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, is expected to declare the TS EAMCET 2020 Engineering exam result and rank listing in the first week of October, according to NDTV.

The result is expected to be declared on October 1 or October 3, according to the report. It should be noted that no official has been quoted by the article and the result date is tentative.

Once the TS EAMCET result is declared, it can be accessed on the official website of TSCHE, eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The EAMCET exam is conducted for admissions to various professional courses offered on Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc.) courses provided in the state of Telangana. This year the exam had to be postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 situation.

The EAMCET exam for the engineering stream was conducted on September 9, 10, 11, and 14 and the answer keys for the same has been released. The EAMCET exam for Agriculture and Medical stream will be held on September 28 and September 29 and hall ticket for the same has been released.

This year the exam is being conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). This examination is the prerequisite for admission into various professional courses offered in University/ Private Colleges in the state of Telangana for the academic year 2020-2021.