Karnataka Public Education Department has released the Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test or KARTET 2020 admit card on September 25. All the candidates who have applied to appear for the KARTET exam can download the admit card from the official website, schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 4, reports Times of India. The report also says that around 75 thousand candidates will appear for the Paper I exam and 1.69 lakh for the Paper II exam.

Here is the direct link to download the KARTET 2020 admit card.

Candidates should go through the instructions on the website and on the admit card for time and venue of the exam and other instructions including COVID-19 precautions.

KARTET exam is conducted for determining the eligibility of candidates to apply for teacher position at board affiliated schools. One paper is to test the eligibility of candidates to teach student from Class I to Class V and another paper is for Class VI to Class VIII.

How to download KARTET 2020 admit card: