Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) will release the AP EAMCET 2020 provisional answer keys today, September 26. All the candidates who had appeared for various exams under EAMCET 2020 can download the answer keys, once it is released, from the official website, sche.ap.gov.in/EAMCET

The Council will allow candidates to raise objection against the answer which needs to be submitted on or before September 28. The link to raise the objection will be activated along with the release of the answer keys.

AP SCHE had conducted the EAMCET 2020 exam from September 17 to September 25. The exam is conducted for admissions to undergraduate professional courses in institutions in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The exam is for admissions to Engineering, Agriculture and Paramedical courses.

How to download AP EAMCET 2020 answer keys: