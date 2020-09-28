JEECUP, as reported yesterday, will declare the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE(P)-2020) entrance examination result today, September 28. The result is expected to be released in the afternoon hours.

All the candidates who had participated in the UPJEE 2020 examination can check the result on the official website, jeecup.nic.in.

The details of the counselling process based on the UPJEE 2020 result will also be released soon, probably today or tomorrow. The UPJEE counselling process will begin from September 30.

JEECUP 2020 exam was conducted on September 12 and September 15. The Group A exam was held on September 12 from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and the Group E1 and E2 was conducted on the same day from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

JEECUP examination for admissions to Diploma/Post Diploma/ Post Graduate Diploma in Engineering, Technology and Management Programs in Polytechnic Institutions affiliated to Board of Technical Education UP. This year the examination had to be postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation and the resultant lockdown.

How to check the JEECUP UPJEE result: