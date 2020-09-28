Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) is expected to declare the Assam CEE 2020 result within the next few days. This is based on the information available in the official notification which states that the result will be declared before September 30.

Once the result is declared, candidates can check their scores and rank on the official websites, astu.ac.in and formonline.net/ASTU2020/

ASTU had conducted the Assam CEE exam on September 20 and had issued the answer keys on the same day. Based on the suggestions received for the answer keys, final answer key will be prepared and result will be declared based on that.

Assam CEE exam is conducted for admissions to various engineering colleges in the state of Assam. Once the result is declared, the counseling and admissions process will be released along with the timeline for the same.

How to check Assam CEE 2020 result: