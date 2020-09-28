National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated the link for candidates to challenge the NEET UG 2020 answer keys. All the candidates who want to raise a challenge can do so on the official website, ntaneet.nic.in.

Each question challenge will attract a fee of Rs. 1000 and they need to be submitted on or before September 29 (2.00 pm). The challenge needs to be submitted before this deadline and fees can be paid until 4.00 pm of September 29.

Here is the direct link to access the NEET UG 2020 answer key challenge page.

NTA had released the NEET UG answer keys on September 26. However, the answer key notification had said that the challenge process will begin later which will informed on the official website.

Here is the direct link to check the NEET UG 2020 answer keys.

NEET UG 2020 exam was conducted on September 13 after multiple postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exam is conducted for admissions to various medical and dental colleges for the undergraduate course throughout the country including AIIMS and JIPMER. The result for the NEET-UG is expected to be released before October 12.