The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) rank list is expected to be released today, September 28, in some time. All the students who have applied to participate in the counselling process can access the TNEA rank on the official website, tneaonline.org

The rank list was expected to be released last week but was postponed for September 25. But rank list is being released today. The postponement was done after many requests from the students. Tamil Nadu higher education minister KP Anbalagan announced the postponement.

The counselling process will begin after the release of the rank list. TNEA will conduct first the counselling for special categories and then the general counselling will be conducted.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the TNEA committee will be verifying the certificates without calling the candidates to the facilitation centres. Anbalagan said that though the certificate verification for the majority of candidates has been completed, still a few students sought time to upload their certificates. Hence, the release of rank list is deferred to September 25.

According to the original schedule, the 2020 rank list was to be released on September 7 which was postponed to September 17 due to the delay in Class XII revaluation. This was postponed once again for September 25.

This year 1,61,877 seats are available for engineering counselling in 458 colleges. It is 11,063 seats fewer compared to last year. In 2019, 1,72,940 seats were available at 479 engineering colleges.

The TNEA committee had assigned a 10-digit random numbers for 1,31,436 candidates for engineering counselling on August 26.