The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLU) successfully conducted the CLAT 2020 examination today and it has now released the answer keys for both the UG and PG entrance exams. All candidates who appear in the exam can download the answer keys from the official website, clat.ac.in or consortiumofnlu.ac.in.

The website currently has not activated the link to raise objection but will be activating it soon. Meanwhile, candidates can check the answer keys and keep all the required information ready for raising any objection if needed.

Here are the direct links to access CLAT 2020 answer keys:

CLAT 2020 - UG Question Paper & Provisional Answer Keys

CLAT 2020 - PG Question Paper & Provisional Answer Keys

A separate notification regarding the conduct of the exam was also released today. Of the candidates who had downloaded the admit card, 86.2% of candidates had appeared for the exam. The notification said that four centres recorded 100% attendance.

The notification said, “CLAT-2020 was the most student friendly national admission test as student’s convenience was attached highest priority by the Consortium. Even for a single candidate, we had provided a test centre at Kavaratti (Lakshadweep) though this candidate did not appear. We had as many as 6 centres where there were 10 or less than ten candidates. We had 10 Centres where we had 11 to 20 candidates. The highest number of centres were in Uttar Pradesh i.e. 45, followed by Delhi which had 25 centres. Maharashtra had 23 centres, Karnataka had 18 centres, 7 States had centres between 11-16 and 22 States had less than 10 centres.”

The Consortium also released the detailed counselling timeline and important instructions on the official website yesterday. The CLAT 2020 result will be declared on OCtober 5 and the counselling registration process will begin on October 6.

The notice said that the eligible candidates will be sent an invite to participate in the process who will have to pay Rs. 50,000 to participate in the process which will be adjusted during the admission process.

The first allotment result will be declared on October 9 and all allotted candidates will be given an option to accept/lock the seat or to upgrade or to exit the admission process. The second allotment result will be declared on October 11 and third allotment on October 14.

Here is the direct link to access the CLAT 2020 counselling details.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities around the country. CLAT is organized by the Consortium of National Law Universities consisting of the representative universities.