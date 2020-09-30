IIT Delhi has released the JEE Advanced 2020 answer keys on September 29. Individual response sheets had been released in the afternoon hours and the answer keys in the late evening. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the response sheet and answer keys on the official website , jeeadv.ac.in.

The candidates will also get an opportunity to raise objections against the answers. The objection against the answer keys can be raised until October 1 (12.00 noon) on the official website.

Here are the direct links for question paper and answer keys:

Paper 1 : Physics, Chemistry, Maths

Paper 2 : Physics, Chemistry, Maths

Tentative Answer Keys : Physics, Chemistry, Maths

Based on the feedback received for the JEE Advanced answer keys, final answer keys will prepared and the papers will be evaluated based on this. The JEE Advanced result is expected to be declared on October 5 after which the JOSAA counselling process will begin.

The JEE Advanced exam is conducted for admissions to various IITs spread across the country. Candidates who have secured the top 250,000 rankings in the JEE Main are eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced exam.