Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) is expected to declare the Bihar B.Ed. CET 2020 result today, September 30, according to the Times of India. There is no official confirmation regarding the result date, though. All the candidates can download the admit card from the official website, bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in.

The entrance test for B.Ed. admission was conducted on September 22 and the answer keys for the exam was released on September 25. The candidates are advised to keep checking the website for the latest updates.

The counselling details will also be released after the result which is scheduled to begin on October 3. This exam is conducted for admissions to various B.Ed. Colleges in the state of Bihar. A total number of 15 universities will conduct their B.Ed. course admission via this exam.

How to download Bihar CET B.Ed 2020 result:

1. Visit the Bihar CET B.Ed. official website.

2. Click on the link to check the result once it is declared.

3. Enter the log-in credentials and submit.

4. The result and rank details can be accessed.