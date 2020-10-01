Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has declared the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UET) 2020 result for a few exams on September 30. All the candidates who had appeared for the UET 2020 exams can check the result on the official website, bhuonline.in.

The result for the remaining UET 2020 examination will be declared on October 5 after 8.00 pm on the official website. The UET exam was conducted in the months of August and September 2020.

Here is the direct link to check the BHU UET 2020 exam result.

UET exam is conducted for admissions to Banaras Hindu University for undergraduate courses. The admissions is done based on 20% weightage on distance of their place of residence from the University and 80% weightage on UET entrance marks.

The counselling process for the UET exam will begin on October 8 and will go on until October 10. The call letter to participate in the counselling will be issued on the website and candidates are advised go keep checking the website for latest updates.