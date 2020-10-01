Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the 12th supplementary examination result today, October 1. All the students can check the supplementary exam result on the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Along with the 12th, Pravishika Supplementary exam and Varishtha Updhyay supplementary exam results were also declared on the same website.

Here are the direct links for various results:

Supplementary 12th Result Sr.Secondary Exam.2020

Supplementary Result V.Upadhyay Exam.2020

Supplementary Result Praveshika Exam.2020

The results for RBSE Science and Commerce stream has already been declared on July 8 and July 13, respectively. The Science stream students scored a pass percentage of 91.96% and Commerce stream students managed 94.49%. The Arts result was declared on May 22 in which the pass percentage was 90.7%.

How to check RBSE Class 12th Supplementary result:

1. Go to RBSE official website: www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. Click on the link to check the 12th supplementary result.

3. Enter the required details.

4. Submit and view your result.