The Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) has declared the Bihar B.Ed. CET 2020 result today. All the candidates can check their results from the official website, bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in. According to reports, the result was scheduled to be declared on September 30 but the website had not been updated with the result link till October 1.

The counselling process for the B.Ed CET 2020 will begin from October 3. This exam is conducted for admissions to various B.Ed. Colleges in the state of Bihar. A total number of 15 universities will conduct their B.Ed. course admission via this exam.

The entrance test for B.Ed. admission was conducted on September 22 and the answer keys for the exam was released on September 25.

How to download Bihar CET B.Ed 2020 result:

1. Visit the Bihar CET B.Ed. official website.

2. Click on the link to check the result once it is declared.

3. Enter the log-in credentials and submit.

4. The result and rank details can be accessed.