IIT Delhi is all set to declare the JEE Advanced 2020 result today, October 5. All students who had appeared for the JEE Advanced exam can check the result on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

After the result is declared, the counselling process for admissions to IIT will begin. JEE Advanced exam was conducted on September 27 and the answer keys were released on September. The final answer keys will be released along with the result.

JEE Advanced exam is conducted for admissions to various IITs spread across the country. Candidates who have secured the top 250,000 rank in the JEE Main exams conducted in the month of January and September are eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced

The counselling process is tentatively scheduled to begin from tomorrow and will go on until November 11. The full details will be released once the result is declared.

How to check JEE Advanced 2020 result: