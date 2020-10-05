Government College Dungar, Bikaner, has declared the 2020 Rajasthan PTET examination result for the B.Ed Integrated courses today, October 5. All the candidates who had appeared for the BA-B.Ed or BSC-B.Ed PTET entrance exam can check the result on the official website, ptetdcb2020.com and ptetdcb2020.org.

The result for the PTET exam for admissions to the 2-year B.Ed courses will be released soon on the official website. After the result is declared, the counselling process for admissions to various B.Ed. courses will begin, details of which will be released soon.

Here is the direct link to check the PTET 2020 Integrated course result.

The exam is conducted for admissions to 2-year B.Ed courses for which candidates need to graduates and BA B.Ed/BSc B.Ed. integrated courses for which candidates need to have cleared the 12th class exam. The application process was conducted from January 20 to April 15, 2020.

How to download Rajasthan PTET 2020 result: