SAMS Odisha will be releasing the second merit list for admissions to Class XI or Higher Secondary School (Plus 2) today, Ocotober 5, at around 2.00 pm. Students who have registered to participate in the admissions process can check the merit list on the official website, samsodisha.gov.in.

Based on the second selection list, the students can seek admission from October 6 and the last day fulfil the process is October 8. The first merit list was issued September 18

Around 3.8 lakh students have registered and paid the fees to appear for the admission process for the 2020-21 academic year from the state. A total number of 2028 Higher Secondary Schools will conduct admissions via the centralised process. The cut-off marks for individual institutions will also be revealed along with the result.

How to check SAMS Odisha HSS first merit list: