SAMS Odisha HSE Plus 2 2nd merit list to be issued today at 2 pm at samsodisha.gov.in
The admissions process based on the 2nd merit list needs to be completed on or before October 8.
SAMS Odisha will be releasing the second merit list for admissions to Class XI or Higher Secondary School (Plus 2) today, Ocotober 5, at around 2.00 pm. Students who have registered to participate in the admissions process can check the merit list on the official website, samsodisha.gov.in.
Based on the second selection list, the students can seek admission from October 6 and the last day fulfil the process is October 8. The first merit list was issued September 18
Around 3.8 lakh students have registered and paid the fees to appear for the admission process for the 2020-21 academic year from the state. A total number of 2028 Higher Secondary Schools will conduct admissions via the centralised process. The cut-off marks for individual institutions will also be revealed along with the result.
How to check SAMS Odisha HSS first merit list:
- Visit the SAMS Odisha HSS admission official website.
- Click on the second selection merit list button on the home page to check the merit list.
- Click on relevant options and submit the information to access the list.