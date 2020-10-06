Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has declared the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UET) 2020 remaining results on October 5, after 8.00 pm. All the candidates who had appeared for the UET 2020 exams can check the result on the official website, bhuonline.in.

The first phase of the UET 2020 results were declared on September 30 and the remaining results are available now. The counselling process based on the UET exam will begin from October 8 and call letter for candidates who are eligible to participate will be issued today on the official website.

Here is the direct link to check the BHU UET 2020 result.

The counselling process including registration and allotment will be done on a separate website. Here is the direct link to access the BHU 2020 counselling process and one can even access the counselling schedule for various courses.

UET exam is conducted for admissions to Banaras Hindu University for undergraduate courses. The admissions is done based on 20% weightage on distance of their place of residence from the University and 80% weightage on UET entrance marks.

The UET exam was conducted in the months of August and September 2020. This year the UET exams were conducted in two phases; the first phase in the last week of August and the second phase from September 10 to September 18.