National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the scanned response OMR sheet for all the NEET UG 2020 candidates. The responses can be accessed on the official website, ntaneet.nic.in.

The answer keys have already been released and candidates can compare their responses with the answer to predict the score. Candidates can also challenge the recorded responses on the official website. Each challenge will attract a fee of Rs. 1000 which will be refunded if the challenge is legitimate.

Here is the direct link to check the NEET UG notification for OMR sheet release.

NTA had conducted the NEET examination on September 13. The result is expected to be released in the second week of October, though no official date has been revealed yet.

NEET UG exam is conducted for admissions to various undergraduate MBBS and dental courses across the country including the AIIMS and JIPMER. This year the exam had to be postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown.