Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala is expected to release the 1st allotment result for the KEAM 2020 examination today, October 7, according to NDTV. Once the allotment result is released, all the candidates can access it on the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

The trial allotment result for the KEAM 2020 was released on October 4. It should be noted that the CEE Kerala has not announced any official date for the release of the 1st allotment result. Students are suggested to keep checking the official website for any updates.

CEE Kerala had declared the KEAM scores on September 9 and asked students to submit their Plus Two scores before September 16. After compilation of scores and Plus Two marks, the KEAM 2020 rank was released on September 24.

The results statement had said that of the 71,742 students had appeared for the Engineering Entrance Examination, and 565,99 students qualified under Engineering Stream. For the Pharmacy stream, 52145 students had appeared for Paper I, 44390 students have qualified under Pharmacy stream. (Paper I of the Engineering Entrance Examination).

KEAM 2020 exam was conducted was conducted on July 16 and the answer keys for the same was released on July 17. Based on the objections received on the answer keys, six questions have been deleted.