Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said on Wednesday that the NEET UG 2020 result will be declared soon, according to reports. According to earlier reports, the result was expected to declared before October 12 and this is a confirmation of the previous information.

National Testing Agency (NTA) had conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG exam on September 13 and the answer keys for the same was released on September 28. Once the result is declared, all candidates can access them on the official website, ntaneet.nic.in

NEET UG exam is conducted for admissions to various medical and dental undergraduate courses across the country including the AIIMS and JIPMER. This year the exam was scheduled to be conducted on May 3 but was postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdoown. The exam was eventually conducted on September 13.

Once the result is declared, the counseling and admission process will begin. The details of the same will be released separately at various central government admissions authority and state government admission authority websites.

How to check NEET UG 2020 exam result: