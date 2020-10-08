Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for the Tier-I exam for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2019 exam. The admit cards are available on the SSC regional websites and candidates are requested to download their admit card from their respective regional website.

SSC is scheduled to conducted the CHSL 2019 Tier-I examination from October 12 to October 26 and now the admit card for the same is made available. The candidates who have applied to participate in the CHSL 2019 I exam and whose applications have been accepted are eligible to participate in the exam.

Candidates can access the admit card for the Tier I exam in the regional website, links for which are below:

Eastern Region

Karnataka Kerala Region

Southern Region

North Eastern Region

Western Region

Madhya Pradesh Region

Central Region



North Western Region

Northern Region

The CHSL 2019 recruitment exam was scheduled to be conducted in the month of February and March; however, a few of the exams had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown and pandemic. The remaining exams are going to be conducted in the month of October.