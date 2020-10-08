Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Courses (BSTC) or Pre-D.El.Ed entrance examination result link has been activated now. The result was declared yesterday but the website has been updated now with the link.

All the candidates who had appeared for the Pre-D.El.Ed entrance exam 2020 can check the result on the official website, predeled.com.

Here is the direct link to check the Rajasthan BSTC result.

The result was released at around 4.00 pm on October 7, according to reports. The registration process for the counselling for successful candidates will be initiated soon and candidates must register before October 15 to participate in the counselling.

The Rajasthan BSTC or Pre-D.El.Ed 2020 examination was conducted on August 31 from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm in an offline mode. The exam this year had to be postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

The exam is conducted for admissions to various teacher training courses for elementary education offered in the state of Rajasthan. The courses are offered in two categories, one General and another for Sanskrit.

How to check Rajasthan Pre-D.El.Ed result: