The Consortium of National Law Universities will be releasing the first allotment result based on the CLAT 2020 merit list. All the candidates who have applied to participate in the counselling process can check the allotment result from 10.00 am on the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Based on the first allotment result, candidates who have been allocated seats can accept and lock their seats or apply for an upgrade or exit the admission/counselling process. The locking needs to be done either today or tomorrow.

For candidates who will accept and lock their seats, respective NLUs will conduct the document verification process and admission process at their end. The NLUs will also update the details online whether the candidate has been accepted or not.

The CLAT counselling will involve three rounds of allotment. The second allotment result will be declared on October 11 and third allotment result on October 14. The counselling process will go on until October 15.

Candidates can go through full details of what needs to be done after allotment in this direct link.

The CLAT exam and counselling is conducted for admissions to various National Law Universities across the country. The CLAT exam was conducted on September 28 and the result was declared on October 5