Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (SCHE) will now be announcing the AP EAMCET 2020 results today, October 10. It was reported yesterday that the result will be released on Friday. However, now a report from Times of India suggests that this has been postponed for today.

Once the result is declared, candidates can check them on the official website, sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet All the candidates can check their scores and rank on the official website with their roll number and other log-in details.

Soon after the results are declared, the counselling process will begin and details of the same is also expected to be revealed after the release of the result.

SCHE had conducted the EAMCET 2020 examination from September 17 to September 24 and the answer keys for the same have already been revealed. The EAMCET exams were delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown.

This common admission test is conducted for admissions to various engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy courses offered in the institutions affiliated with the state of Andhra Pradesh. This year the SCHE conducted the exam along with JNTUK, Kakinada.

How to check the AP EAMCET 2020 result: