Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the CTET July 2020 examination when the situation is more conducive. The exam was scheduled to be conducted on July 5 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 situation and the resultant lockdown.

The CBSE replied to an enquiry made on Twitter, “The next date of examination will be intimated when situation is more conducive for conduct of examinations. You may visit CTET website i.e. http://ctet.nic.in for related updates.”

The next date of examination will be intimated when situation is more conducive for conduct of examinations. You may visit CTET website i.e. https://t.co/O4eqwlL8bt for related updates. — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) October 9, 2020

CBSE conducts CTET examination to certify the eligibility for candidates to teach at schools affiliated with CBSE. The CTET exam consists of two papers in which Paper I certifies eligibility for Class I to Class VI and Paper II from Class VI to Class VIII. Candidates have an option to appear for either one of the papers or both the papers.

CBSE recently declared the 10th and 12th compartment examination result and soon an updated on the CTET exam is expected to be provided on the official website.