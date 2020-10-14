The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in Kakinada is expected to release the AP EAMCET 2020 rank cards today on their official website, reports NDTV. The students can check the AP EAMCET 2020 rank cards by logging in with their registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth.

AP EAMCET engineering exam was held from September 17 to 18 and 21 to 23 (Engineering) and September 23 to 25, 2020 (Agriculture), the report adds. AP EAMCET 2020 highlights the AP EAMCET ranks obtained by the students along with the marks scored.

A copy of AP EAMCET 2020 rank card will be required at the time of document verification. For that reason, candidates are advised to download the AP EAMCET 2020 rank cards at the earliest.

The AP EAMCET 2020 results had been announced on October 10. This year, around three lakh students took the AP EAMCET 2020 exams. In the engineering exam, 84.78% candidates qualified while 91.77% students qualified in the agriculture exam. The AP EAMCET qualifying percentage rose in 2020.

How to check AP EAMCET 2020 rank cards

1: Visit official website - sche.ap.gov.in/EAMCET

2: Click on “Rank Card” link.

3: Login with AP EAMCET registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth.

4: Click on “View Rank Card”

5: AP EAMCET 2020 rank card will be displayed on the screen.

6: Download the AP EAMCET rank card and for future reference students can take a print out.

How are AP EAMCET ranks determined

AP EAMCET ranks are assigned in order of merit on the basis of combined score obtained by giving 75% weightage to the marks secured in AP EAMCET 2020 and 25% weightage to the marks secured in the relevant group subjects - Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry of 10+2 exams.