The University of Madras or UNOM has declared the results of all the undergraduate, postgraduate, and professional degree courses exam results on October 14, 2020. The exams for which the results are declared were conducted last month,

The result is available at egovernance.unom.ac.in and unom.ac.in, and candidates can check them at the below mentioned direct links.

Here is the direct link to check the UNOM April 2020 result.

The exam generally is conducted in the month of April but had to be delayed this year due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The exams were conducted in September 2020.

How to check Madras University UG/PG/Professional Degree April 2020 results

Log on to the official website of the Madras University. Click on the link to check the April 2020 result. Enter your registration number and click on ‘Get marks’.

The marks will be displayed and can be printed out for future reference.

Madras University hosts 73 academic departments under 18 schools. More than 100 colleges and 52 research institutions are affiliated to the university. The university has six campuses in the city of Chennai.