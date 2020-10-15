Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University or AKTU has declare the UPSEE 2020 results for the various undergraduate entrance exam today, October 15. All the candidates who had appeared for the UPSEE 2020 exam can check the result on the official website, upsee.nic.in.

Along with the result, the University also released the counselling details and schedule that will be conducted based on the UPSEE merit list. The counselling registration process will begin on October 19.

Here is the direct link to check the UPSEE 2020 result.

Here is the direct link to check the UPSEE 2020 counselling details and schedule.

The counselling process will consist of six rounds of allotment and will go on until December 5. The full schedule can be accessed on the official website of UPSEE. The registration, payment of fees, and document uploading process will begin on October 19 and the first allotment will be done on October 26.

UPSEE is an entrance exam conducted for admissions to degree level engineering institutions and other professional colleges in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The authority to conduct the exam lies with Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow.

How to check UPSEE 2020 result: