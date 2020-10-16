UPSC has released the admit cards for the 2020 Combined Defence Services (CDS) (II) exam on its official site – upsc.gov.in. The exam is scheduled to be held on November 8, 2020. Candidates can download the admit card before the exam date from the official website.

Admit card must be carried to the exam hall. The written examination is for Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy will test candidates on English, General Knowledge and Elementary Mathematics. The exam for Officers’ Training Academy will test candidates on English and General Knowledge.

Here is the direct link to download the UPSC CDSE 2020 admit card.

CDS is a gateway to Indian Military Academy, Officers Training Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Indian Air Force Academy. There are 344 vacancies divided under five categories - IMA, INA, IAF, OTA (Men) and OTA (women).

UPSC CDS (II) 2020: Here’s how to download