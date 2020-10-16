The Central University of Rajasthan is expected to declare the CUCET 2020 exam result tomorrow, October 17, reports NDTV. All the candidates who had appeared for the various entrance exam under CUCET for UG, PG, and RP courses can access their result on the official website, cucetexam.in.

The exam was conducted under strict COVID-19 precautions from September 18 to September 20. CUCET exam is for admissions to various Central Universities for UG, PG, and RP courses offered in these universities. There are 14 central universities located across the country. CUCET exam scores are also used by four state universities for admission purpose.

The universities will also release the cut-off marks for various courses offered in their universities. The counselling and admission details will be released along with the result.

The answer keys for the CUCET exam was released on September 21 and objections against the answers could have been raised on or before September 24. The final assessment will be done based on the answer keys finalised after the objection.