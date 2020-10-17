National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET UG 2020 result on October 16. The link to check the individual result has not been activated yet but the merit list has been released on the official website, nta.ac.in. The result link will be activated soon on the official website, ntaneet.nic.in.

The official website for NTA NEET currently says, “The NEET (UG) - 2020 result will be available soon.”

The top positions in the merit list were grabbed by Soyeb Aftab from Odisha and Akanksha Singh from Delhi with 720 marks each. A total number 771,500 candidates or 56.44% of candidates who had appeared for the exam cleared it and are now eligible to participate in the counselling process.

Here is the full details regarding the NEET UG 2020 result.

This year around 15.97 lakh students had applied to appear for the NEET UG exam of which 13.66 lakh appeared for the exam. The exam was initially scheduled to be conducted in May but had to be postponed for September 13 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Candidates who had missed the exam due to the COVID-19 related reasons were given another chance to appear on October 14 and now the result has been declared.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Government of India will conduct the Counselling for 15% All India Quota Seats. The counselling process for the all-India quota will be done at mcc.nic.in and students are suggested to check the website for the detailed schedule.

States will prepare thier own merit list based on the all-India merit list and conduct the counselling as per the state rules. The counselling for Private Medical Colleges will also be conducted by the concerned State Counselling Authority. Candidates should check the respective Counselling Authorities and Institutions concerned for further details.