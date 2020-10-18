Government Dungar College, Bikaner, has declared the PTET 2019 entrance exam result for B.Ed courses on October 17. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the PTET 2019 official website, ptetdcb2020.com, to check the result.

Here is the direct link to check PTET 2020 B.Ed. Entrance exam result.

The result for B.A. B.Ed./B.Sc. B.Ed entrance exam was declared a few days ago. Now that the result has been declared, the counselling process for admissions to various B.Ed. courses will begin, details of which will be released soon.

How to download Rajasthan PTET 2020 result:

Visit the PTET 2019 official website. Under relevant PTET exam section, click on the result link. A new page will open where students can enter their roll number and click on ‘Proceed’. The result will be displayed.

The exam is conducted for admissions to 2-year B.Ed courses for which candidates need to graduates and BA B.Ed/BSc B.Ed. integrated courses for which candidates need to have cleared the 12th class exam. The application process was conducted from January 20 to April 15, 2020.