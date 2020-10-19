Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University or AKTU will begin the counselling process for the UPSEE 2020 from today, October 19. The registration process for participating in the counselling process will begin at 2.00 pm and the last day to register is October 22.

This year there will be six rounds of allotment and the counselling process will go on until December 5. The first allotment result will be declared on October 26 and admission process must be completed on or before October 29.

UPSEE 2020 result was declared on October 15. Along with the result, the counselling details and schedule was released. The full details of the counselling schedule is available on the official website.

Here is the direct link to check the UPSEE 2020 counselling details and schedule.

UPSEE is an entrance exam conducted for admissions to degree level engineering institutions and other professional colleges in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The authority to conduct the exam lies with Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow.

Candidates are suggested to go through the counselling instructions carefully for full details on the counselling before proceeding with the application.