West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam Board (WBJEEB) will declare the third and final allotment result for the WBJEE 2020 counselling process today, October 19. All the candidates who have registered to participate in the WBJEE 2020 counselling process can check the 3rd allotment result on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

The seat acceptance and payment of provisional admission fees based on the third allotment result need to be fulfilled on or before October 24, 2020. In-cycle upgradation will be done on October 26 and admission fees must be paid before October 28.

The first allotment result was declared on August 31 and the second allotment result was released on September 24. This year there will be three allotment rounds.

Here is the direct link to access the WBJEE 2020 counselling website.

WBJEE 2020 result was declared on August 7. WBJEE is conducted for admissions for undergraduate courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture in universities, government colleges, and self-financed institutions in the state of West Bengal

The counselling process for the WBJEE 2020 began on August 12 and the registration for the first round went on until August 25. All the necessary documents had to be uploaded by August 26.