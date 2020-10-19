Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for the Junior Engineer 2019 exam. The admit cards are available now on most of the SSC regional websites and the remaining admit cards will be released soon. Candidates are requested to download their admit card from their respective regional website.

SSC is scheduled to conduct the JE 2019 examination from October 27 to October 30 and status of application and exam date, time, and venue is available for the JE exam on all the regional websites. The candidates who have applied to participate in the JE 2019 exam and whose applications have been accepted are eligible to participate in the exam.

Candidates can access the admit card for the SSC JE Tier I exam in the regional website, links for which are below:

Eastern Region

Karnataka Kerala Region

Southern Region

North Eastern Region

Western Region

Madhya Pradesh Region

Central Region



North Western Region

Northern Region

The SSC JE 2019 recruitment exam will be conducted for vacancies concerning Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts for various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India. The application process for the recruitment was conducted in the months of August and September 2019.

The first level of selection process will involve a computer-based exam, exact date of which will be informed in the future. The CBT will test candidates on General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, and Engineering. There will be a total of 200 questions for 2-hour duration with a negative marking of 0.25 for wrong answers.

The candidates who clear the Paper I exam are eligible to appear for the Paper II exam which will be a descriptive exam and will be pertaining to the field of engineering for which the candidate has applied for. The detailed syllabus and exam pattern can be accessed in the official notification.