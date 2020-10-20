Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) has released the admit card for the 10th and 12th 2020 Supplementary examination. All the students who are eligible to participate in the supplementary exam in the state can check the official website, bseh.org.in, to download the admit card.

The supplementary exam for the 12th class will be conducted from October 29 to November 23, whereas for the 10th class the exam will be conducted from October 30 to November 18. The timetable for the exam can be accessed in this link.

Here is the direct link to download the BSEH 10th and 12th supplementary exam admit card.

Instructions For Downloading Admit Card:

Visit the official admit card download page.

Select Application Name As Per Examination Category.

Enter Roll No. In Case You Don’t Know The Roll No, Then Please Enter Candidate Name With Optional Fields.

Roll No Or Candidate Name Is Mandatory.

BSEH will conduct the the supplementary exam for students who failed in one or two subjects in the 10th or 12th board exam. This is a chance for them to clear the exam and take admission for the next class.