Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has finally released the Phase I and Phase II exam dates for the 2020 Grade A (Assistant Manager) recruitment today, October 20. The Phase I exam for the recruitment will be conducted on January 17, 2021 and the Phase II exam will be held on February 27, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 138 vacancies for Grade A (Assistant Manager) -General Stream, Legal Stream, Information Technology Stream, Engineering Stream, Research Stream and Official Language Stream.

The notification was released on March 7 but the exam which was scheduled to be conducted in April 2020 was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It should be noted that the Phase II exam for the Information Technology Stream shall be held separately, the details of which will be issued later.

Here is the direct link to access the notification for the exam dates.

Mode of selection for the recruitment will be done in a three-stage process i.e. Phase I (on-line screening examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each), Phase II (on-line examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each) and Phase III (Interview).

Candidates are suggested to go through the notification once again for more details on the exam pattern and exam syllabus. Further details regarding the exam dates and admit card release will be done on the official website, sebi.gov.in.