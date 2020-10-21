Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will reactivate the application link for the 2020 Clerk recruitment. In a notification released on Tuesday, the Institute said that the application link will be activated on October 23 and the last day to submit the application and pay the application fees will be November 6.

The reactivated link is for candidates who have attained eligibility in terms of education qualification by November 6, 2020 and for candidates who could not register during the initial phase of the application process for the recruitment drive.

Here is the direct link to check the IBPS notification for the reactivation of the Clerk 2020 application link.

The notification for the 2020 IBPS Clerk recruitment was released on September 1 and the application process was conducted from September 2 to September 22. The total number of vacancies this year is 1,444 for 11 participating banks.

The selection process for Clerk recruitment will consist of two rounds of exam. The preliminary exam will be conducted on December 5, December 12, and December 13. The main exam is scheduled for January 24, 2021.

Here is the direct link to access the IBPS 2020 Clerk notification.

Preliminary exam will test candidates on English language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability. The exam will be of 100 marks and will consist of 100 questions and for 1-hour duration.

Candidates who clear the Preliminary exam will appear for the Main exam. This exam will be of 200 marks and will consist of 190 questions and for 2 hour 40 minutes duration. This will test candidates on General/Financial Awareness, General English, Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude, and Quantitative Aptitude.