Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the 10th and 12th compartment examination result on October 20. All the students who had appeared for the exam can check the compartment exam result on the official website, upmsp.edu.in.

The compartment exam is conducted for students who could not clear the main board exam. A total number of 15,639 students appeared for the 10th compartment/improvement exam and 17,504 for the Intermediate or 12th exam.

Here is the direct link to the check UP Board compartment exam results.

The 10th students have scored a pass percentage of 99.94 for the improvement exam and 93.39% for the compartment exam. The 12th or Intermediate class pass percentage for the compartment exam is 95.07%

Here is the direct link to check the UP Compartment exam result notification.

The UP Board exam 12th result was declared on April 27 and students had scored a pass percentage of 70.02%. The 10th board exam result was declared on the same day in which students had scored a pass percentage of 80.7%.