Maharashtra state board of education has released the 10th and 12th class supplementary examination timetable on October 20. All the students who are eligible to appear for the supplementary exam can check the timetable on the official website. mahahsscboard.in

The supplementary exam for both the classes will be conducted in the months of November and December 2020. The 10th supplementary exam will begin on November 20 and end on December 5, 2020. The 12th exam will begin also on November 20 and end on December 20, 2020.

Here are the direct links to check the Maharashtra 10th and 12th supplementary exam timetable:

SSC NOV-DEC 2020 EXAM TIME-TABLE.

HSC NOV-DEC 20 TIMETABLE ( GENERAL & BIFOCAL)

HSC NOV-DEC 20 TIMETABLE ( HSC-VOCATIONAL)

The supplementary exam is conducted for students who could not clear the board exam in either one or two subjects. Maharashtra board had declared the 10th board exam result on July 29. The students had scored a pass percentage of 95.3%. The pass percentage among girls was 96.91% and among boys was 93.90%.

The board exam result for the 12th class was declared on July 16. The pass percentage for 12th class was 90.66%. The Science stream students scored a pass percentage of 96.93%, Arts 82.63%, Commerce 91.27%, and Vocational stream 86.07%.