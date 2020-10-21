Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) will begin the 2020-21 Intermediate admission process from today, October 21. The registration and application process to participate in the admission process begins at 12.00 on the official website, bie.ap.gov.in.

The students who are interested in participating in the admission process should go through the APOASIS user manual before proceeding with the application process. This will be released along with the initiation of the admission process.

The two-year Intermediate courses admission will be conducted for both the general and vocational categories. The last day to apply to participate in the admission process is October 29. The counselling and admission process details will be released soon.

Here is the direct link to access some basic information regarding the BIEAP admission process.

All the candidates from the OC and BC categories will have pay a registration and processing fee of Rs. 200, whereas SC and ST candidates will have to pay Rs. 100.

Parents and students should go through the information manual and notification carefully before proceeding with the application. One should also keep checking the official website regularly for latest updates.