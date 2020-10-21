National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has decided to extend the validity of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and various state TETs to lifetime, according to theTimes of India. Earlier the validity of various TET certificates was 7 years which has now been extended.

The report says that the decision to extend the validity of TET certificate was taken by the NCTE at its 50th General Body meeting on September 29. TOI accessed the minutes of the meeting which revealed the information.

The report also said that the provision would come into effect prospectively and NCTE would take legal opinion for candidates who already have a TET certificate issued from the CBSE or from any state board.

The report says that the decision has not yet been implemented and various state and central boards will ratify the amendment and notify the implementation of the decision. Candidates can expect a formal announcement of the same from various boards soon.

CBSE and state education boards conduct the TET exams to certify the eligibility of candidates to teach at the schools affiliated to the respective boards.

Boards are supposed to conduct the TET exam at least twice in a year but most boards have not been able to meet the criteria. Also, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. the TET exams for various boards had to be postponed.