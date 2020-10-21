Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the results that the Commission will be releasing in the near future today, October 21. The Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff 2019 Paper II will be declared on October 31.

Next in line is the Junior and Senior Hindi Translator and Pradhyapak 2019 final result that will be declared on November 13. Junior Engineer 2018 final result and 2018 Grade Ca and D Stenographer final result will come out on November 30.

Here is the direct link to check the SSC result notification calendar.

It should be noted that all the result dates are tentative and subject to change. Candidates are suggested to keep checking the official SSC website for latest updates regarding the result and result date.

How to check the SSC results: