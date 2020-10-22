State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra State or CET Cell has released the MAH-M HMCT CET 2020, MAH-M. ARCH CET 2020, MAH-MCA CET 2020 hall tickets today. All the candidates who have applied to appear in these exams can download the hall tickets from the official website, mahacet.org.

MAH-M HMCT CET 2020 and MAH-M. ARCH CET 2020 exam will be conducted on October 27, whereas the MAH-MCA CET 2020 exam will be conducted on October 28.

Here are the direct links to download the hall tickets:

MAH-M.HMCT-CET 2020: Click Here to Download Hall Ticket

MAH-M.Arch-CET 2020: Click Here to Download Hall_Ticket



MAH-MCA-CET 2020: Click Here to Download Hall_Ticket

Candidates should go through all the instructions with regard to the COVID-19 precautions that the candidates must take. They should also check the admit card carefully for the exam venue and time.

This year the entrance exams in the state have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown. The counselling details will be released soon after the results are published.

Candidates should keep checking the official CET Cell website for latest updates regarding the exam, answer keys, result, counselling session and other exam-related deteails.