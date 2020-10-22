Board of Secondary Education Odisha has released the 10th Supplementary examination result and the 2020 Open School examination result today, October 22. All the students who had appeared in these exams can check the result on the official website, bseodisha.ac.in.

The supplementary exam is conducted for students who had failed in one or two subjects in the board exam. The exam for the 10th supplementary was conducted in the month of September.

Here are the direct link for the results:

The 10th board examination result was declared on July 29. The pass percentage this year for the 10th exam was 78.76%, . Girls once again performed better than boys. Girls scored a pass percentage of 81,98%, whereas boys managed to get a pass percentage of 77.8%.

How to check BSE Odisha 10th result: