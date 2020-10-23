Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the NEET 2020 counselling for All-India Quota on its official website. The registration process for the first round of counselling will begin October 27 and the first allotment result will be announced on November 5, 2020.

MCC is responsible for conducting counselling under the NEET UG exam for 15% of all-India quota seats, Institutional Quota/ Domicile (internal candidates) of Central Universities (Aligarh Muslim University/ Banaras Hindu University/ University of Delhi/Faculty of Dentistry, Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi), (wards of ESIC insured persons) seats of colleges under Employee State Insurance Corporation and Armed Forces Medical College, Pune.

This year the counselling will be done in three rounds and will go on until December 24. The final round will be a mop-up round. The remaining seats’ counselling will be done by respective states and candidates are requested to keep an eye on the state counselling website for updates regarding the same.

Here is the direct link to access the NEET 2020 MCC counselling schedule.

The first round of registration will be done from October 27 to November 2. The Choice filling for the first round will be done from October 28 to November 2 and allotment result will be out on November 5 for the first round. The online reporting based on the first round can be done from November 6 to November 12

The registration for the second round will be done from November 18 to November 22n and second allotment result can be expected to be released on November 25. The whole process will be conducted on the official website, mcc.nic.in.